LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested two men for robbery related charges on Friday following an investigation in December.

Jose Fernandez, 22, and Ezequiel Segarra-Vazquez, 19 were charged with robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for an incident on Dec. 12.

The two are currently incarcerated in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail each.