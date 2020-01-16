2 new breweries to open in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania produces the most craft beer in the United States. Perry County is expanding its impact, now with three breweries in operation.

On his family farm just outside Duncannon, Clifford Lindgren and his son transformed what used to be a milk house into Lindgren Craft Brewery.

“We ferment it typically anywhere from a week to two weeks,” Lindgren said.

Now he’s breathing new life into North Market Street in the old bank building.

“We can actually be in Duncannon, be along the Appalachian Trail, and we think it’s time,” Lindgren said. “We see things changing in Duncannon. We see things actually moving forward.”

He plans to raise the ceiling, open a balcony and tear down some walls.

“We’re going to do food, beer tasting, and if things really work out, on one of the roofs in the back, we’re going to make it into a beer garden,” Lindgren said.

Lindgren is going to make use of the safe-deposit boxes, too.

“Each one has two keys, so we’ll give one to the member and then every once in a while we’ll put something in their lockbox and they can open up and get a surprise,” Lindgren said.

If you follow the Susquehanna River south to Marysville, you’ll soon be able to stop at Liquid Noise Brewing Company.

“We’re going to start with 12 different drafts right away with a good mix of clean beers focusing on some lagers and of course our hoppier options, like our IPA and double IPA, but we also specialize in mixed fermentation beers and also barrel-aged strong ales and sours,” said Brad Moyer, head brewer and co-owner.

In a place known for farming, these breweries are making Perry County a destination for beer lovers.

“Now anybody that’s traveling, you can hit Marysville, Duncannon and Newport and get all of us, because Riverbend’s in Newport,” co-owner Michelle Wirick said.

Liquid Noise Brewing Company will have its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.

Lindgren Craft Brewery plans to start renovations at the bank building late this summer and hopes to open in the fall.