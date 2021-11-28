Two people found dead in Franklin County home

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported they found two people dead inside of a home in Greene Township, Franklin County during a response to a call about a domestic-related incident on Sunday, Nov. 28.

According to the report, troopers were dispatched to 3107 Sundown Drive in Green Township and reported to the home at approximately 2:20 am. After multiple attempts to make contact with the involved individuals, The PSP Special Emergency Response Team was contacted to assist. Troopers made it into the home and found the two deceased individuals.

Troopers identified them as 53-year-old Jerry W. Mowen and 47-year old Selena Fawn Mowen, both of which were from Chambersburg.

The report also stated that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.