2 teens arrested in connection to Mifflin County ‘Biden Barn’ fire

BROWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested two teens in connection to the Mifflin County ‘Biden Barn’ fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 6.

Fire crews were called to the barn on Tea Creek Road in Brown Township just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Flames and smoke could be seen in dashcam video from a fire truck as crews arrived.

According to Mifflin County Regional Police, officers received information regarding possible suspects in the case. Thursday afternoon, officers arrested a 15-year-old male and 19-year-old Michael R. Kauffman, of Mifflintown.

Kaufman was arraigned on multiple felony counts of arson and related charges and taken to Mifflin County Prison.

The 15-year-old, also facing felony counts of arson and related charges, was turned over to Mifflin County Probation Officers and taken to a youth detention center in Centre County.

Police say there are two other persons of interest in connection to the fire and the investigation is ongoing.