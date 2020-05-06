Two-year-old twins continue tumor checkups despite pandemic roadblocks

Eve and Ella are 2-year-old twins from Marysville and were born with Retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer. Since their eyes are still growing, the twins have to travel to Philadelphia every three to four months to monitor the tumors behind their eyes. Since the coronavirus began, their checkups kept getting postponed.

“At one end you have the coronavirus which they are susceptible to the virus because of their history and then at the other end you have cancer which could also be very detrimental for both of them,” said Maryann Oakley, mother of the twins.

After many phone calls and emails to the twins’ doctors, they were able to have their appointment last week. They used rain covers to put over twins’ strollers since they’re too young to keep a mask on.

“There were signs posted everywhere and they screened you before going into the hospital and then once you got up to the operating room they screened you again by taking your temperature and asking lots of questions in regard to fevers and Ella and Eve’s history,” said Oakley.

Seats were blocked off in the waiting room to follow social distancing rules and the twins were put under anesthesia at the same time to reduce the amount of time spent in the hospital. Maryann stays connected with parents with similar stories who are also trying to navigate through the same unknown.

“It’s OK to be scared, but just hang on to hope because that’s pretty much all we have right now is hope,” said Oakley. “Hang on to hope that you’ll get seen when you need to be seen and that everything is stable and that the hospitals are taking extreme precautions to make sure that your children are safe.”

GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/oakley-twins-medical-fund

Facebook @OakleyTwinsJourney