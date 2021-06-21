20 units respond to early morning barn fire in Adams County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two barns are up in flames early Monday morning in Mt. Pleasant Township, Adams County.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday on the 4300 block of Hanover Road. 20 Units responded, including 14 tankers and one ambulance.

No reported injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

As of 4:30 a.m. crews were still battling the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on air and online.