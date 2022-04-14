PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a theft of over 200 gallons of gas from a commercial property in Penn Township, Lancaster County.

According to a release, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident where over 270 gallons of gasoline was taken from a tank on the property of a commercial establishment. The location of the incident was on Fruitville Pike in the area of Bucknoll Road and Sego Sago Road.

The gasoline is valued at over $800, which was the invoiced value upon delivery of the fuel product. The report also stated that the identity of the person is unknown and they cut the lock to access the fuel.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NLCRPD.