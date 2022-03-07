MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Phase one of Renaissance Mechanicsburg is set to begin March 26 at 9 a.m. Renaissance Mechanicsburg Executive Director Jayne Drake says this has been a project the original landowner wanted to happen 200 years ago.

The Center Square Park Project on the site of 1 W. Main St. will expand the town square and provide a gathering place for the community, said Drake. The creation of the park is just the first phase of the Renaissance Mechanicsburg three-phase project to revitalize the downtown with a fresh streetscape.

Renaissance Mechanicsburg is the name of the preservation and revitalization initiative formed under the wing of the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership. The project represents the culmination of many years of research and planning that began to take shape a full 60 years ago with the borough’s first of three comprehensive studies.

Board members said the renewed commitment is to fulfill the vision of the residents, business owners, and all those who call Mechanicsburg home.

“It is a way for us to recognize the past, honor the past as well as to move forward, leave a legacy, and to be able to say it took us 200 years but we did it,” said Drake.