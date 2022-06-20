HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg man stole nearly $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a local truck stop.

State Police say the man, identified as Carlos Gonzalez-Cruz, allegedly stole 18 cartons of cigarettes from the back storage area of the Flying J Truck Stop in West Hanover Township.

Authorities say the theft occurred over the span of a few days and two GPS systems worth a combined $1,400 were also taken from the storage area.

The estimated total loss of items was estimated to be worth approximately $3,350.