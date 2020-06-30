2020 New Cumberland Apple Festival cancelled

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 New Cumberland Olde Towne Association’s Apple Festival has been cancelled. 

The festival was scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at the New Cumberland Borough Park.

Due to the coronavirus and the restrictions with social distancing the decision has been made by the committee. 

