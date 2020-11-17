2021 PA Farm Show asks Pennsylvanians “Oh, say, can you sing?”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held virtually next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the show will be virtual, there will be a lot of planning that needs to occur to be able to pull off a show of its size.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a contest for a chance to have your voice displayed on the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show live stream.

“Every year, thousands are inspired online by the voices of Pennsylvanians celebrating life and agriculture in the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Secretary Redding said. “In these challenging times, our days will look different at the 2021 Farm Show. But our focus will remain on Cultivating Tomorrow and our national anthem is a perfect reminder that our tomorrows are full of hope and promise.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages. This year, groups must be members of the same household or must be safely socially distanced. Previously recorded videos are ineligible. The department is seeking creative, original recordings in creative settings. Entrants must sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from start to finish, without instrumental accompaniment.

Videos must be uploaded between Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8:00 AM EST and Monday, December 7, at 12:00 PM EST. Entrants who do not have Facebook accounts may submit a video via a parent, guardian or organization’s account.

Eight winners will be selected by a panel of judges and notified via email. When all winners are confirmed, they will be announced on PA Farm Show social media by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16.