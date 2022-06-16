PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 19. Here are some ways to celebrate your dads and father figures around the Midstate this weekend.

Adams County

Father’s Day Beer & Brats

Where: Adams County Winery

When: June 19, noon to 4 p.m.

What: Draft beer season kickoff, sausages, live music

Learn more here

Father’s Day Big Bass Tournament

Where: Granite Hill Camping Resort, Gettysburg

When: June 17-19 (tournament at 7 a.m. on June 18)

What: Bass fishing tournament, horseshoe tournament, and karaoke on Saturday; pancake breakfast Sunday morning

Learn more here

Father’s Day Weekend at the Gettysburg Campground

Where: Gettysburg Campground

When: June 17-19

What: Tea and donuts, crafts, barbecue, winery, DJ music

Learn more here

New Oxford Market on the Square

Where: New Oxford Center Square

When: June 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Vendors selling antiques, vintage items, collectibles, handmade crafts, farmers market items, food, and more

Learn more here

Cumberland County

Carlisle Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo

Where: 100 K St., Carlisle

When: June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Sales and educational event for reptile enthusiasts

Learn more here

Father’s Day Weekend Bacon & Burgers

Where: SpringGate Arcona

When: June 17-19

What: Beer, bacon, burgers, live music

Learn more here

Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association events

Where: 1 Steam Engine Hill, Mechanicsburg

When: June 19

What: Pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m., farmers flea market from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., music and vehicle cruise-in from 8 a.m. to noon, train rides

Learn more here

Dauphin County

Dads and Donuts

Where: The Vineyard at Hershey

When: June 19, noon to 3 p.m.

What: Donuts and beer/wine

Learn more here

Father’s Day Weekend Bacon & Burgers

Where: SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg

When: June 17-19

What: Beer, bacon, burgers (and other food), live music

Learn more here

Hershey Gardens: (Dads enter for free)

Where: Hershey Gardens

When: June 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Free admission to the garden for dads, Elegant Airs flute quartet performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more here

Senators games

Where: FNB Field

When: June 16-19

What: Baseball, fireworks on June 17, T-shirt giveaway on June 18, kids run the bases on June 19

Learn more here

Theatre Harrisburg presents “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

Where: The Krevsky Center, Harrisburg

When: June 16-19

What: Tony-winning play

Learn more here

Zane Lamprey’s “Lager than Life”

Where: The Englewood, Hummelstown

When: June 18, 6:30-10 p.m.

What: Comedy show and craft beer

Learn more here

Juniata County

Father’s Day Car Show

Where: Wildwood RV Resort

When: June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Car show, chicken barbecue dinner, DJ music, and karaoke

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA Father’s Day Weekend

Where: Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA, Elizabethtown

When: June 17-19

What: Camping, fishing derby, craft time, wagon rides

Learn more here

“Five Guys Named Moe” at the Fulton Theatre

Where: The Fulton Theatre

When: June 16-19

What: “A swinging, energetic tribute straight from the jukebox of rhythm and blues pioneer, Louis Jordan”

Learn more here

York County

Food Truck on Father’s Day

Where: Thunder Ridge Vineyards

When: June 19, noon to 3:30 p.m.

What: Wine, cider, food

Learn more here

Wyndridge Farm Father’s Day Car Show

Where: Wyndridge Farm, Dallastown

When: June 19, noon to 9 p.m.

What: Car show, live music, food and beverages (including craft beer and cider), corn hole, and more

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite Father’s Day weekend event? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to this list.