PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 19. Here are some ways to celebrate your dads and father figures around the Midstate this weekend.
Adams County
Father’s Day Beer & Brats
Where: Adams County Winery
When: June 19, noon to 4 p.m.
What: Draft beer season kickoff, sausages, live music
Learn more here
Father’s Day Big Bass Tournament
Where: Granite Hill Camping Resort, Gettysburg
When: June 17-19 (tournament at 7 a.m. on June 18)
What: Bass fishing tournament, horseshoe tournament, and karaoke on Saturday; pancake breakfast Sunday morning
Learn more here
Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.
Father’s Day Weekend at the Gettysburg Campground
Where: Gettysburg Campground
When: June 17-19
What: Tea and donuts, crafts, barbecue, winery, DJ music
Learn more here
New Oxford Market on the Square
Where: New Oxford Center Square
When: June 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: Vendors selling antiques, vintage items, collectibles, handmade crafts, farmers market items, food, and more
Learn more here
Cumberland County
Carlisle Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo
Where: 100 K St., Carlisle
When: June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Sales and educational event for reptile enthusiasts
Learn more here
Father’s Day Weekend Bacon & Burgers
Where: SpringGate Arcona
When: June 17-19
What: Beer, bacon, burgers, live music
Learn more here
Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association events
Where: 1 Steam Engine Hill, Mechanicsburg
When: June 19
What: Pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m., farmers flea market from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., music and vehicle cruise-in from 8 a.m. to noon, train rides
Learn more here
Dauphin County
Dads and Donuts
Where: The Vineyard at Hershey
When: June 19, noon to 3 p.m.
What: Donuts and beer/wine
Learn more here
Father’s Day Weekend Bacon & Burgers
Where: SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg
When: June 17-19
What: Beer, bacon, burgers (and other food), live music
Learn more here
Hershey Gardens: (Dads enter for free)
Where: Hershey Gardens
When: June 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What: Free admission to the garden for dads, Elegant Airs flute quartet performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn more here
Senators games
Where: FNB Field
When: June 16-19
What: Baseball, fireworks on June 17, T-shirt giveaway on June 18, kids run the bases on June 19
Learn more here
Theatre Harrisburg presents “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”
Where: The Krevsky Center, Harrisburg
When: June 16-19
What: Tony-winning play
Learn more here
Zane Lamprey’s “Lager than Life”
Where: The Englewood, Hummelstown
When: June 18, 6:30-10 p.m.
What: Comedy show and craft beer
Learn more here
Juniata County
Father’s Day Car Show
Where: Wildwood RV Resort
When: June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Car show, chicken barbecue dinner, DJ music, and karaoke
Learn more here
Lancaster County
Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA Father’s Day Weekend
Where: Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA, Elizabethtown
When: June 17-19
What: Camping, fishing derby, craft time, wagon rides
Learn more here
“Five Guys Named Moe” at the Fulton Theatre
Where: The Fulton Theatre
When: June 16-19
What: “A swinging, energetic tribute straight from the jukebox of rhythm and blues pioneer, Louis Jordan”
Learn more here
York County
Food Truck on Father’s Day
Where: Thunder Ridge Vineyards
When: June 19, noon to 3:30 p.m.
What: Wine, cider, food
Learn more here
Wyndridge Farm Father’s Day Car Show
Where: Wyndridge Farm, Dallastown
When: June 19, noon to 9 p.m.
What: Car show, live music, food and beverages (including craft beer and cider), corn hole, and more
Learn more here
Did we miss your favorite Father’s Day weekend event? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to this list.