PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Places around the Midstate are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with food, drinks, music, and even…yoga? Here are several St. Patrick’s Day events to check out in Central Pennsylvania this year.

Adams County

Garryowen Irish Pub

When: March 17-19

Where: Garryowen Irish Pub in Gettysburg

What: Live music, food, and drinks

Learn more here

Cumberland County

Celtic Concert at Fredricksen Library

When: March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill

What: Live music by Seasons

Learn more here

Celtic Thunder Ireland

When: March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Luhrs Center, Shippensburg

What: Performance by musical and theatrical ensemble Celtic Thunder Ireland

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Fountainblu Skating Arena

When: March 18, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Fountainblu in New Cumberland

What: St. Patrick’s Day skate, DJ, games, and lots of green things

Learn more here

SpringGate Arcona

When: March 18-20

Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg

What: Drinks, food, and live music; plus a St. Patty’s Crafty Crawl on March 19

Learn more here

Dauphin County

Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Harrisburg parade route map

What: Dancers, bands, animals, parade floats, and more

Learn more here

McGrath’s Irish Pub

When: March 17 beginning at 7 a.m. and March 19 beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: McGrath’s Pub in Harrisburg

What: Irish food and drinks (Grab breakfast here before the Harrisburg parade on the 19th!)

Learn more here

SpringGate Vineyard St. Patrick’s Family Day

When: March 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: SpringGate Vineyard in Harrisburg

What: Live music, food, Irish dancers, crafts, caricatures, wine, and more

Learn more here

The Englewood

When: March 18 and 19

Where: The Englewood, Hummelstown

What: Music by the Kilmaine Saints and On The Lash

Learn more here

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Harrisburg Chapter charity event

When: March 11, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Federal Taphouse, Harrisburg

What: Enjoy food, beverages, music, and Irish dancers. Proceeds benefit the East Shore Harrisburg YMCA

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Franklin County

Capitol Theatre Irish Happy Hour

When: March 18, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg

What: Live music, drinks, food, Irish dancers, and a raffle (21+)

Learn more here

St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt

When: March 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until all coins are found

Where: 1884 Market House in Waynesboro

What: Find a gold coin hidden in the store and win a gift card

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

When: March 17 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House in Lancaster

What: Irish food specials, music, and drinks

Learn more here

Columbia Market House

When: March 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Columbia Market House in Columbia

What: Vendors and a performance from an Irish dance team

Learn more here

Lancaster Science Factory St. Patrick’s Day Art

When: March 18, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Science Factory, Lancaster

What: Create a shamrock or a pot of gold, included with admission

Learn more here

McCleary’s Pub

When: March 17 and 19, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta

What: Live music by multiple bands, food, and drinks

Learn more here

Meduseld Meadery

When: From March 17 at 6 p.m. to March 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Meduseld Meadery, Lancaster

What: Live music on Thursday night, Irish stout beer shakes and “Dublin Drops” while supplies last, mead, games, and ax throwing

Learn more here

Shamrock canvas painting

When: March 11 at 6 p.m. (advance reservations required)

Where: Twisted Easel, etc. in Elizabethtown

What: Paint a shamrock on an 8×8 canvas

Learn more and register here

St. Patrick’s Day Yoga at Funk Brewing

When: March 17 from 6-7 p.m.

Where: Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown

What: Do yoga to Irish-inspired music, and grab a drink while you’re at it. Costumes are encouraged

Learn more here and purchase tickets here

Tellus360

When: March 17 starting at 4 p.m. and March 19 starting at noon

Where: Tellus360 in Lancaster

What: Lots of live music plus food and drinks (21+)

Learn more here

Zoetropolis

When: March 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: Zoetropolis, Lancaster

What: Live music by The Ogham Stones

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Lebanon County

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery

When: March 11, 13, 16, 17, 18

Where: Mount Gretna Craft Brewery in Palmyra

What: Live music, Irish food, and beer (some of it green), plus nights of trivia and make-your-own green shot glasses

Learn more here

York County

Mudhook Brewing Co.

When: March 12, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mudhook Brewing Co., York

What: Food and drinks, music, scavenger hunt, and egg eating competition

Learn more here

UNparade Day

When: March 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Market, York

What: The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled, but a celebration will still be held at the market. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipes, vendor specials, and kids’ activities, plus meet with volunteers from the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Learn more here

VFW – South Mountain Post 6771

When: March 19, 7-11 p.m.

Where: VFW – South Mountain Post 6771, Dillsburg

What: Music by The Famous, come dressed for St. Patrick’s Day

Learn more here

Wyndridge Farm

When: March 17, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Wyndridge Farm, Dallastown

What: Irish-themed menu and drinks, performances, costume contest

Learn more and reserve tickets here

Did we miss any of your favorite events? Email avanetten@abc27.com to have them added to the list.