PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Places around the Midstate are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with food, drinks, music, and even…yoga? Here are several St. Patrick’s Day events to check out in Central Pennsylvania this year.
Adams County
Garryowen Irish Pub
When: March 17-19
Where: Garryowen Irish Pub in Gettysburg
What: Live music, food, and drinks
Learn more here
Cumberland County
Celtic Concert at Fredricksen Library
When: March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Fredricksen Library, Camp Hill
What: Live music by Seasons
Learn more here
Celtic Thunder Ireland
When: March 10, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Luhrs Center, Shippensburg
What: Performance by musical and theatrical ensemble Celtic Thunder Ireland
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Fountainblu Skating Arena
When: March 18, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Fountainblu in New Cumberland
What: St. Patrick’s Day skate, DJ, games, and lots of green things
Learn more here
SpringGate Arcona
When: March 18-20
Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
What: Drinks, food, and live music; plus a St. Patty’s Crafty Crawl on March 19
Learn more here
Dauphin County
Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When: March 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Harrisburg parade route map
What: Dancers, bands, animals, parade floats, and more
Learn more here
McGrath’s Irish Pub
When: March 17 beginning at 7 a.m. and March 19 beginning at 8 a.m.
Where: McGrath’s Pub in Harrisburg
What: Irish food and drinks (Grab breakfast here before the Harrisburg parade on the 19th!)
Learn more here
SpringGate Vineyard St. Patrick’s Family Day
When: March 13 from noon to 7 p.m.
Where: SpringGate Vineyard in Harrisburg
What: Live music, food, Irish dancers, crafts, caricatures, wine, and more
Learn more here
The Englewood
When: March 18 and 19
Where: The Englewood, Hummelstown
What: Music by the Kilmaine Saints and On The Lash
Learn more here
The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Harrisburg Chapter charity event
When: March 11, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Federal Taphouse, Harrisburg
What: Enjoy food, beverages, music, and Irish dancers. Proceeds benefit the East Shore Harrisburg YMCA
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Franklin County
Capitol Theatre Irish Happy Hour
When: March 18, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg
What: Live music, drinks, food, Irish dancers, and a raffle (21+)
Learn more here
St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt
When: March 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until all coins are found
Where: 1884 Market House in Waynesboro
What: Find a gold coin hidden in the store and win a gift card
Learn more here
Lancaster County
Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House
When: March 17 starting at 7 a.m.
Where: Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House in Lancaster
What: Irish food specials, music, and drinks
Learn more here
Columbia Market House
When: March 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Columbia Market House in Columbia
What: Vendors and a performance from an Irish dance team
Learn more here
Lancaster Science Factory St. Patrick’s Day Art
When: March 18, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Lancaster Science Factory, Lancaster
What: Create a shamrock or a pot of gold, included with admission
Learn more here
McCleary’s Pub
When: March 17 and 19, noon to 11 p.m.
Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta
What: Live music by multiple bands, food, and drinks
Learn more here
Meduseld Meadery
When: From March 17 at 6 p.m. to March 20 at 6 p.m.
Where: Meduseld Meadery, Lancaster
What: Live music on Thursday night, Irish stout beer shakes and “Dublin Drops” while supplies last, mead, games, and ax throwing
Learn more here
Shamrock canvas painting
When: March 11 at 6 p.m. (advance reservations required)
Where: Twisted Easel, etc. in Elizabethtown
What: Paint a shamrock on an 8×8 canvas
Learn more and register here
St. Patrick’s Day Yoga at Funk Brewing
When: March 17 from 6-7 p.m.
Where: Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown
What: Do yoga to Irish-inspired music, and grab a drink while you’re at it. Costumes are encouraged
Learn more here and purchase tickets here
Tellus360
When: March 17 starting at 4 p.m. and March 19 starting at noon
Where: Tellus360 in Lancaster
What: Lots of live music plus food and drinks (21+)
Learn more here
Zoetropolis
When: March 18 at 7 p.m.
Where: Zoetropolis, Lancaster
What: Live music by The Ogham Stones
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Lebanon County
Mount Gretna Craft Brewery
When: March 11, 13, 16, 17, 18
Where: Mount Gretna Craft Brewery in Palmyra
What: Live music, Irish food, and beer (some of it green), plus nights of trivia and make-your-own green shot glasses
Learn more here
York County
Mudhook Brewing Co.
When: March 12, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Mudhook Brewing Co., York
What: Food and drinks, music, scavenger hunt, and egg eating competition
Learn more here
UNparade Day
When: March 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Central Market, York
What: The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled, but a celebration will still be held at the market. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipes, vendor specials, and kids’ activities, plus meet with volunteers from the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
Learn more here
VFW – South Mountain Post 6771
When: March 19, 7-11 p.m.
Where: VFW – South Mountain Post 6771, Dillsburg
What: Music by The Famous, come dressed for St. Patrick’s Day
Learn more here
Wyndridge Farm
When: March 17, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Wyndridge Farm, Dallastown
What: Irish-themed menu and drinks, performances, costume contest
Learn more and reserve tickets here
Did we miss any of your favorite events? Email avanetten@abc27.com to have them added to the list.