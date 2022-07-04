LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Zion Car and Motorcycle Cruise is returning on Tuesday, August 9th from 6 p.m. to dark at the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church (LEFC). The car and motorcycle show started 15 years ago as a way to bring great vehicles and community members together.

The Lancaster Evangelical Free Church is located at 419 Pierson Road in Lititz.

Over 200 show cars, food trucks, and hundreds of spectators will come together to make the event unforgettable for any local car enthusiast.

The event is open to all cars and motorcycles, however there is a suggested minimum donation of $20 for pre-registered vehicles submitting to the event (registration available at uzrc.org), or a $25 donation at the door. There is no price of admission to attend the event without a vehicle.

All proceeds from the event will benefit people at the United Zion Retirement Community, in case any resident’s resources become inadequate to cover the costs of care.

All show cars need to be parked in their designated spaces by 5:45 p.m.

Goodie bags and dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 registered vehicles. Certificates will be awarded to winning show vehicles by celebrity guest judges.

Over 23 awards will be given out ranging from best accessory, best paint, best restoration, best racing care, best motorcycle, best interior and more. View the full list of awards, here.

Food trucks, including Lickity Split Ice Cream, Bricker’s Famous French Fries, and Rad-ish Food truck, will be available for dinner and sweet treats. Music will be provided by DJ Bob Rudy.

In the event of a rain storm, the show will be moved to August 11. Stay up to date by visiting the UZRC website or Facebook page.