21-year-old deceased after shooting in Lower Paxton Township, police investigating

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police responded to a shooting incident on the 4900 block of Lancer Street around 9:30 PM Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. The male passed away from his injuries.

Lower Paxton Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene. They have said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Greg Langley at 717-657-5656, extension 1142.