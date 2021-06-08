25-year-old woman, ejected, killed during Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 25-year-old woman was killed and another was injured during an accident on Newville Rd in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County late Monday night.

Police say the driver, a 27-year-old male, was likely speeding around 10:30 p.m. Monday, when he crossed into oncoming traffic, overcorrected, then hit a utility pole before rolling several times.

According to police documents, both victims were ejected from the car.

The woman later died at UPMC Carlisle Hospital and the man is in Holy spirit Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing.