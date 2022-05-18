MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County matched all five balls drawn in the Tuesday, May 17, drawing, for a prize of $250,000 (less withholding), according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill on Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg. The Turkey Hill will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers are 1-2-10-39-42. The winner is not known until they claim the prize and their ticket is validated. Main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, and any prizes won on a Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date, the Pennsylvania Lottery explains.

More than 9,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the drawing, as well, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact their nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481. Players who win lower-tier prizes can claim them at a lottery retailer.