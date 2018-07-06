3 cars damaged in Ephrata crash

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) - - One person was injured in afternoon crash in Ephrata.

Police were called to an accident on South State Street at North 11th Street just after 3 p.m.

Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles traveling south on South State Street. One vehicle struck the back of another vehicle that was stopping for a vehicle in front of it, that was was about to turn left onto North 11th Street.

The middle vehicle caught fire after being struck. A 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle waiting to turn left was taken to an area hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain.

Police say two of the vehicles needed to be towed.