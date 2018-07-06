Local

3 cars damaged in Ephrata crash

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 09:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 09:00 PM EDT

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) - - One person was injured in afternoon crash in Ephrata. 

Police were called to an accident on South State Street at North 11th Street just after 3 p.m. 

Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles traveling south on South State Street. One vehicle struck the back of another vehicle that was stopping for a vehicle in front of it, that was was about to turn left onto North 11th Street. 

The middle vehicle caught fire after being struck. A 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle waiting to turn left was taken  to an area hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain. 

Police say two of the vehicles needed to be towed. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local