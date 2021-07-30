3 Dauphin County residents arrested by Shapiro for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three residents from Dauphin County has been arrest and charged for fraudulently applying for and receiving more than $140,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) funding.

“These defendants took advantage of a program meant to help Pennsylvania families put food on the table,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We’re committed to shutting down scammers and protecting public funds wherever they’re found.”

The Dauphin County individuals are just three of 35 that Shapiro charged with PUA fraud to date.

Tyreese Lewis, 20, Kymaury Goldsby, 21, and Dorien Ervin, 21, each applied for and receive PUA benefits using stolen and solicited personal information. Lewis also completed or assisted individuals in completing 19 applications using other’s personal information. He also applied for business loans through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, falsely claiming he has businesses suffering due to the pandemic.

