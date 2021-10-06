3 juveniles, 1 adult cause excess of $10k worth of property damage for Tik Tok challenge

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of a Tik Tok challenge, four individuals broke into several vehicles and damaged property at multiple homes. Littlestown Police Chief, Charles G. Kellar, also stated that the individuals caused an excess of $10,000 worth of damages to Littlestown School District buses.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Three of the four individuals are juveniles and all were identified via social media posts made documenting their Tik Tok challenge. The juveniles, two of which are from Maryland, are being charged and referred to juvenile probation.

All four suspects are being charged with Institutional Vandalism, Criminal Trespass, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief and Loitering and Prowling at night time. According to the release, more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The challenge encourages kids to damage property and specifically mentions school property as the main target. All damage done and items stolen are their “trophies” for completing the challenge, according to Chief Kellar.

Chief Kellar “urges all parents to monitor their children’s social media activities as well as warning them of the repercussions of participating in these types of challenges.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.