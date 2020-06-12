3-month-old girl and 4-year-old boy reported missing

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Riverside Borough police are asking for public assistance in finding 4-year-old Danny Hadidi and his 3-month-old sister Dana Hadidi.

The two were last seen Thursday on 11th Street in Danville around 4 p.m. Both are described to have dark brown hair and brown eyes. Their clothing descriptions are currently unknown, however.

Police report that the children were with their mother Sawsan Hadidi. They say she drives a 2012 purple Toyota Scion with the Virginia license plate UUA4239.

Officers believe the children may be at special risk or harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and call 911 or the Riverside Borough Police Department at 570-275-4305.