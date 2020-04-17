3 more arrested in Lower Paxton Township shooting

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man and two 17-year-olds were arrested Friday morning for their involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier in the week on the 5300 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Justin Mills, 20; Weeky Laroque, 17; and Christian Fuentes-Rodriguez, 17, all face attempted homicide charges for their involvement in the shooting.

Mills is additionally charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. where no one was injured and several bullets hit a car.

Mills, Laroque, and Fuentes-Rodriguez were driven by David Deibert, 18, following the shooting. The suspects were later identified by their car after a Harrisburg City car accident.

Deibert was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with attempted homicide.