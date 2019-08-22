38 dogs found in deplorable conditions recovering at Adams County SPCA

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 38 dogs police recently found in deplorable conditions are recovering at the Adams County SPCA.

Companion Day Spa in Hanover came to groom all the dogs. They had fleas and matted fur.

The SPCA says the dogs aren’t ready to be adopted yet.

The 15 dogs signed into the custody of the SPCA have been spayed or neutered.

Officials say they are limited on what exactly they can do for the 23 others at this time.

“They’re all under medical care,” said Eastern Adams Regional Police Chief Francis Staab. “Charges are pending for the individual who owns the property.”

Investigators removed the dogs, mostly Chinese Crested, and a cat from a mobile home on Mount Misery Road in Oxford Township last Friday.

The SPCA is accepting donations for their care.