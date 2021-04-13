38-year-old stabbed multiple times in road rage incident on SR 61

(Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SCHUYLKILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A 29-year-old man faces First Degree Murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident on SR 61 & Brick Hill Rd., West Brunswick Twp., Schuylkill County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Tamiir Ion Whitted was charged with First Degree Murder, Third Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and several other charges after he allegedly stabbed George Marcincin, 38 of Orwigsburg, Pa.

A police investigation suggests the stabbing was a result of a road rage incident when the two men were travelling southbound on SR 61.

Whitted reportedly produced a knife and stabbed Marcincin multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Marcincin was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s office.

Police later remanded Whitted to the Schuylkill County Prison after a brief vehicle pursuit. No bail was set since Whitted was charged with First Degree Murder.