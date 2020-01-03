4 charged in drug overdose death

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Four Perry County people are charged with delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 22-year-old Duncannon man who died of an overdose, state police announced Friday.

Courtney Baughman, 28; George Nevius, 26; Shaina Stanton, 27, all of Duncannon; and Damien Sheaffer, 24, of Elliottsburg are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, criminal use of a communication facility, and various drug offenses.

State police said the four were part of a chain in which the fentanyl was sold and ultimately delivered to Ryan Kifer.

Kifer died at a hospital on June 24, 2018, three days after he was found unconscious near the intersection of High and Walnut streets in the borough, police said.

