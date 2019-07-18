4 people hurt after high winds sweep through in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a storm swept through Lancaster County, according to fire officials.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue Assitant Chief Mike Fryer said the driver of a tractor-trailer was knocked over during high winds in the parking area of Advanced Food Products on South Custer Avenue in New Holland.

Lancaster Online is reporting that another driver watching the tractor-trailer fall got distracted and hit a pedestrian in the parking lot.

Fryer said two others were hurt after high winds knocked them down. The winds also shattered car windows and caused pinholes in a diesel tank that leaked oil into storm drains.

Lancaster Online is also reporting that crews were called to a transformer explosion in New Holland.