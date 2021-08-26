4-year-old boy reported missing from Fayetteville, last seen on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a four-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of Perry Road in Fayetteville on Monday.

According to police, the missing boy is Brett Trageser. He is listed as three feet tall and weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing, but he does have a blue cast on his right arm.

Police say Trageser was last seen with Sarai Pringle, a 25-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and Stephen Mervin, a 22-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes. They are believed to be driving a 2004 blue Cadillac CTS with Pennsylvania license plate KWJ-5694.

State Police say Trageser could be at special risk for harm or injury. Anyone with any information on Trageser is asked to call 911 or the Chambersburg State Police Station at 717-264-5161.