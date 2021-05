HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is searching for a person believed to be missing and endangered.

41-year-old Brandon Brown, described as a black male approximately 5’11” in height, was last seen on Friday, April 30 and last heard from on May 2.

Brandon’s whereabouts and condition are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPPD at (717)558-6900 or submit a tip online by clicking here.