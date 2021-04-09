44-year-old man found dead in Perry County “Warehouse Hoedown” event

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 44-year-old man was found deceased at 600 S. State Rd in Marysville Borough, Perry County in March 2021.

An overnight event was held at an unleased commercial location advertised on Facebook as the “RAW Warehouse Hoedown.”

Police say the event was organized and hosted by Brad Stuckey of New York and Brant Uber of Marysville.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding the death is encouraged to contact Trooper Campbell at 717-567-3110.