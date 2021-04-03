47-year-old woman found dead in Franklin County, police investigating

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the Chambersburg Police Department discovered a 47-year-old female deceased in a white vehicle on the 1500 block of Hollywell Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched for unknown conditions before they discovered the woman.

The Franklin County Coroner along with the Chambersburg Police Department are investigating and believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to submit a tip online or contact the Chambersburg Police at (717)264-4131.

