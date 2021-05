(WHTM) — Voters in parts of Dauphin, York and Lebanon Counties will elect a new State Senator on Tuesday night.

This is a special election, not a primary, to determine who takes over for the previous incumbent, Dave Arnold who died in January.

The winner will be sworn in to serve the remainder of Arnold’s term through next year.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Calvin Clements, Republican Chris Gebhard, Libertarian Tim McMaster and Independent Ed Krebs.