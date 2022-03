(WHTM) — Five Mid-Penn Bank branches are closing in the Midstate.

That includes a location on Main Street in New Holland, Lancaster County. Mid-Penn Banks in Duncannon, Halifax, Millersburg, and Elizabethville are also closing.

Mid-Penn acquired Riverview Financial and is consolidating locations that are too close to each other.