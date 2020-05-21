28 Midstate Fine Wine & Good Spirits, locations to open limited in-store access on May 22

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that 50 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in yellow phase counties will open for limited in-store access beginning Friday, May 22.

Several stores in the Midstate will be opening abiding by guidance for businesses issued by the Wolf Administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.

28 Midstate Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores opening for limited access include one in Adams County, 10 in Cumberland County, 13 in York County, one in Juniata County, one in Mifflin County, and two in Perry County.

Prior to opening to the public, each location is professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, and the first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Customers and employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Effective Friday, a total of 283 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 48 counties will be open for limited in-store public access. The locations are in the following counties: one in Adams County, 71 in Allegheny County, three in Armstrong County, nine in Beaver County, two in Bedford County, five in Blair County, four in Bradford County, nine in Butler County, 10 in Cambria County, four in Carbon County, six in Centre County, four in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, two in Columbia County, four in Crawford County, 10 in Cumberland County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, seven in Fayette County, one in Forest County, one in Fulton County, two in Greene County, four in Indiana County, two in Jefferson County, one in Juniata County, four in Lawrence County, seven in Lycoming County, three in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Mifflin County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, two in Perry County, two in Potter County, one in Snyder County, four in Somerset County, one in Sullivan County, three in Susquehanna County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, one in Warren County, 10 in Washington County, three in Wayne County, 23 in Westmoreland County, one in Wyoming County, and 13 in York County.

The stores offering limited in-store public access – as well as stores offering curbside pickup only – and their hours are identified on the store locator page of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup and the PLCB will continue accepting online orders at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

