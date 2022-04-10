SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — A fire damaged an apartment building in Swatara Township on Sunday, April 10.

According to the Swatara Fire 91 Facebook page, the fire was in the 700 block of Garden Drive and started around 9 a.m. It was called in as a first alarm apartment fire.

It took 40 minutes to get the fire under control. According to officials on the scene, 50 to 60 people have been displaced and have been relocated for safety.

No word yet on any injuries at this time.

