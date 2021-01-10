50 years after it was lost, Steelton woman reunited with mother’s ring

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A lost high school class ring is now back in the hands of a Steelton woman 50 years after her mom said she lost it.

More than a decade ago, Pittsburgh resident Timothy Noll was on vacation when he says he found a ring on the beach.

Engraved with Steelton-Highspire, he reached out to the school but never got anywhere.

Recently, a woman at the grocery store he works at lost a diamond ring.

“I put it on social media. Within 24 hours she showed up, got her wedding ring back. Her husband just passed away so it was a really nice thing to do,” Noll said. “So I came home that day, I looked in my jewelry box and said you know what I’m going to call the school.”

Steel-High Assistant Principal Jennifer Morrison got the message and soon found Stephanie Livelsberger through a Facebook post.

“Him and I agreed he was going to be mailing the ring to me, just in case it’s not her mom’s, we want it to stay in Steelton until we found the right owner,” Morrison said.

The initials “KMJ” were inscribed in the ring and it was a match.

Livelsberger’s mother Kathleen Marie Jurina was a graduate of the class of 1971.

Next week it will be 19 years since she died.

“It means so much to have a piece of my mom back with me. It’s going to be an heirloom,” Livelsberger said. “I have one child so sooner or later she’s going to get the class ring to hold on to.”