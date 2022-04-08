DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket has been sold at Herr Quick Shop in Harrisburg. The shop has received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. To learn more about the game visit Pennsylvania Lottery’s website by clicking here.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. The winner of the ticket should immediately sign the back and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.