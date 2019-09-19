6 miles of Turnpike to close 2 weekends

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for six miles, between the Gettysburg and Harrisburg interchanges, over the next two weekends.

This weekend, the highway will be closed eastbound. Next weekend, it’ll be closed westbound.

Turnpike officials say drivers need to plan 20 to 40 extra minutes of travel time. They will be detoured to routes 15 and 581.

“If possible, they should avoid the area,” said Rosanne Placey of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. “We’ll be closed in that area as of 7 ‘o clock Friday evening and we’ll reopen as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.”

“We are asking our customers to plan ahead,” said Wally Wimer, a senior engineer with the commission. “We apologize. This is going to be an inconvenience to them for sure.”

It’s a busy stretch. Annual traffic totals to nearly 30,000 vehicles.

Drivers will follow signs during their nine-mile detours.

The commission chose to completely stop traffic between exits 236 and 242 for two weekends instead of having intermittent closures and lane restrictions for 9 to 18 months.

“Accelerated bridge construction is a technique that we use that actually increases the speed of how we replace the bridges,” Wimer said.

Crews are replacing the bridge that carries the turnpike over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Cumberland County. It was built in 1949.

They’ve been preparing for months by constructing bridge segments near the existing structures.

“The bridge spans could literally be slid into place, and then the proper milling and paving occurs,” Placey said.

The construction schedule could be impacted by weather, but this weekend appears to be clear.