6 miles of Turnpike to close for bridge replacement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed this weekend between the Gettysburg Pike and Harrisburg West interchanges.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said.

Crews plan to demolish the westbound span of the bridge that carries the turnpike over the Norfolk Southern railway at milepost 238.09 in Lower Allen Township, in Cumberland County, then replace it with a new bridge.

Drivers will exit at the Harrisburg West Interchange, Exit 242, and be directed to follow Interstate 83 north to Route 581 west to Route 15 south and reenter the turnpike at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange, Exit 236.

The detour is nine miles. The Turnpike Commission said drivers should plan for an additional 45 minutes of travel time due to other events and construction activity along the detour route.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.