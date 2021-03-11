60 firefighters battle house fire in Red Lion, 7 adults and 3 infants displaced

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Red Lion displaced seven adults and three infants Thursday afternoon.

Red Lion Fire Captain Joe Silar said firefighters were dispatched to the scene fire located at East High Street at 3 p.m. The whole backside of the building was involved when they arrived.

Silar said at its peak, 60 firefighters were battling the blaze. The fire took approximately two hours to control. The construction of the building made it difficult to find some of the hidden fires.

No one was injured during the fire. The home is uninhabitable due to damage sustained.