7-Eleven in Lemoyne facing zoning challenges

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 7-Eleven could be popping up in the area, however, developers need the borough council to make a zoning change.

The property at the corner of Market and Third streets has sat empty for nine years because current zoning doesn’t allow for a convenience store.

Consolidated Properties property management says it has the support of local business owners and residents with over 100 signatures.

“Lemoyne, like many older boroughs, are [sic] landlocked and the only way to increase tax revenue and tax base associated with the town is consistent, responsible redevelopment, which is what we’re proposing with 7-11,” said Scott Staiger of Consolidated Properties.

If built, it would be the first new 7-Eleven in Pennsylvania in 25 years.

A borough council will vote on the zoning change at their meeting Thursday night at 6:30.