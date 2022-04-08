INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 700 pound riding lawnmower was stolen from a business in Intercourse, Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster say the 2007 Kubota zero-turn mower was taken from Hoober Inc. on Old Philadelphia Pike between March 28 and April 4.

The Kubota mower is orange with a black riding seat with a roll bar, diesel engine, mode: ZD326P-60, VIN: 13823, valued at $8,500. The vehicle weighs over 700 pounds, so it was most likely moved into a truck/trailer combination.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.