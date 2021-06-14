Construction in Dauphin County to bring area 700 new jobs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Up to 700 new jobs are coming up to Dauphin County.

Construction is beginning on Hoffer Road in Londonderry Township. The land spreads across 1.8 million square feet. Township supervisors say this will be a warehouse-type operation.

As part of this project, infrastructure is being upgraded in the area.

“And having these types of developments in our township is going to greatly enhance that opportunity to put in 5 miles of sewer and water,” Anna Dale, Londonderry Township supervisor.

This operation will be an asset for Londonderry Township’s tax base following the closure of Three Mile Island.

We’re told any truck traffic that comes with the business should use Routes 230 and 283.