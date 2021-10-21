74-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Lower Allen Township on Wednesday.

Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to Rossmoyne Road at Colonial Drive near the Rossmoyne Elementary School at 6:50 on Wednesday night to a report of a struck pedestrian.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

When responders arrived, they found the victim, 74-year-old David Blahna, and performed Life-saving procedures on him before he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash is currently under investigation.