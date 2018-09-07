8 charged in drug death of girl, 3

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left: Brittany Higgins, Brian Bennett, and Rodney Mower (Franklin County Jail)

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Police have filed additional charges against three people arrested for the drug death of a 3-year-old girl, and five other people have been charged in the case.

The girl’s mother, 29-year-old Brittany N. Higgins of Greencastle, was charged Thursday with criminal use of a communication facility. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Brian P. Bennett, was charged with drug delivery and criminal use of a communications facility.

Higgins’s daughter, Logan Starliper, was found dead in an apartment at 43 West Baltimore Street on Jan. 6. An autopsy showed she died of toxicity from methamphetamine and buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat addiction.

Higgins and Bennett were previously charged in March with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and related counts.

Police initially charged 44-year-old Rodney A. Mower, of Fayetteville, with drug delivery resulting in death. Investigators said he sold the meth to the couple.

Mower and five others are now charged with racketeering, money laundering, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Police identified the co-defendants as Larry P. Crawford, 49; Brittany K. Baker, 28; Kelly M. Monn, 26, Daniel A. Schultz, 45, all of Waynesboro; and Michael L. Gatrell, 34, of Chambersburg.

Crawford is additionally charged with drug delivery resulting in death and drug delivery. He is in the county jail on $700,000 bail.

Bail for Baker, Monn, and Schultz was set at $150,000.

Gatrell remains at large. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and Franklin County Crime Solvers are offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Higgins, Bennett, and Mower remain jailed without bail.