DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Nine inmates were treated at a hospital after a van transporting them to the Camp Hill state prison crashed Friday morning, police said.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office van crashed in the southbound lanes of Route 11/15 in Duncannon around 9:40 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

The inmates were taken by ambulance to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. None were admitted.