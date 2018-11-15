911 outage disrupts service to Dauphin County residents

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A service disruption affected 911 service for Dauphin County residents for about 45 minutes, but the system is now back up and running.

Many fire companies and police stations took to Twitter around 9:30 p.m. to alert residents that there was a 911 outage in Dauphin County, and if there was an emergency residents were urged to call their local fire or police station.

According to a tweet by Progress Fire 32 just after 10 p.m., Dauphin County 911 Technical Services were able to get the 911 services restored to the entire county.

There is no word on what caused the service disruption.