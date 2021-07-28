92-year-old Carlisle man faces charges of institutional vandalism

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 92-year-old Carlisle man is facing charges for allegedly defacing a church in Middlesex Township.

Officers from the Middlesex Township Police Department say they caught the 92-year-old Robert L. Bear, of Carlisle in the act of stapling several copies of a manifesto to the doors and window covers of a church.

Police add that Bear was arrested for Institutional Vandalism and transported to Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

But this wasn’t the first time the 92-year-old had a run-in with the law. In December 2020, officers alleged that Bear had stapled manifestoes to a church on N. Middlesex Road.

Bear’s preliminary hearing is set for August 2, 2021.

