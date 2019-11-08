2 local stores among 96 Sears, Kmart locations closing by February

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Kmart stores in Lebanon and Ephrata will close by February.

Transform Holdco, the company that purchased all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February, has announced locations of the 96 Sears and Kmart stores it will shutter to streamline its operation.

The local Kmarts are at 1745 Quentin Road in Lebanon and 1127 South State Street in Ephrata.

Seven stores are in Pennsylvania. The company will also close Kmart stores in Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport and Berwick and Sears stores in Whitehall and North Wales.

Going out of business sales are expected to begin on Dec. 2.

Following the closures, Transformco will operate 182 stores across the country.

