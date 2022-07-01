CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge that was built in 1925 has reopened in Cumberland County.

The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete bridge began in March of this year. It was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.

The bridge is part of a three bridge replacement preparing for replacement including the Roush Bridge which carries Dickinson School Road over the Yellow Breeches in Dickinson Township, and the Burgner Bridge which carries Burgner Road over the Conodoguinet Creek in Lower Frankford Township.

The cost of the new Stonewall bridge is $693,935, and the total for all three bridges will be $2.7 million.

The bridges began construction in the spring of 2021.