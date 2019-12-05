12-year-old student arrested for assaulting school staff member

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Township Police charged a 12-year-old student at a Cumberland County school after they say the student assaulted a staff member.

Police were dispatched to a local school on September 26 around 10:45 a.m. for a report of an assault.

After investigating, officers determined that the 12-year-old assaulted a school staff member causing injuries that required medical attention.

Police filed charges against the 12-year-old this month with Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.

The 12-year-old faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.